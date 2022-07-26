Kuma Takamura has been a Promoting Respect Workshop facilitator since 2008. His love for educating kids on the importance of accepting one another and seeing kids gain confidence afterward has kept him going.
He now hopes others will join him as the Greater Mankato Diversity Council is on the lookout for new volunteers.
The role of a facilitator is to take part in the long-standing workshop that takes place in K-12 classrooms in Mankato and other surrounding areas. The workshops aim to teach kids in rural Minnesota about accepting one another regardless of their differences and expose them to varying topics regarding diversity.
Each grade has its own built-in curriculum created by the Diversity Council that facilitators teach. Kindergartners, for example, are to read a book called “The Color of Us,” which exposes them to the concept that although the color of their skin may differ, they’re all the same on the inside.
Sessions vary in length depending on the grade, but all are interactive so students get the opportunity to ask questions and discuss the topics they’re learning about.
Prior to the pandemic, the workshops took place in more than 350 classrooms and reached over 8,000 students. It slowed down during the pandemic but has since regained traction. The need for volunteers has grown as well.
To be a volunteer, people can contact the Diversity Council stating their interest.
They will then be interviewed and, if considered fit for the position, they will take part in 24 hours of training regarding the curriculum taught in each grade in order to be well-equipped to teach students about them.
“We don’t just talk about race,” Takamura said. “Diversity includes gender, age, immigration status, sexual orientation and more, and they’re all covered in the different grades. Facilitators will be trained on the basics of diversity so they can understand it themselves.”
The Diversity Council encourages all to apply, but Takamura said he would love to see some younger volunteers.
“Kids can relate to them,” he said. “We also encourage those in the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, immigrants, Black, Latino/Latina, and everyone interested to apply. We want to expand our community in many ways.”
