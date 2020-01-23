The Mankato region outperformed the state and other large cities when it came to job growth in December, with the local area seeing a 1% year-over-year gain in jobs.
The Mankato-North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area (all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties) added 478 jobs in December, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The two counties had a total of 49,659 jobs in December. The local average hourly wage was $26.56, up from $26 in December of 2018.
Manufacturing jobs locally grew by 1%, or 106 jobs.
The service sector and government also added 1% to their job numbers.
Duluth job numbers were down 0.4%, Rochester was up 0.1%, St. Cloud was up 0.7% and Minneapolis-St. Paul was up 0.1%
Minnesota gained 3,978 jobs from December 2018 to December 2019, a 0.1% increase.
Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained a steady 3.3% during December. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December also held a steady 3.5%.
The private sector average wage rate was up 24 cents in December for a 4% rise over the year.
“Minnesota remains a national leader in labor force participation rates as more Minnesotans are stepping from the sidelines to employment, however we continue to experience a tight labor market and slowing job growth,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement.
Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 70.3%, compared to the national rate of 63.2%. The state’s employment-to-population ratio ticked down one-tenth of a percent to 68%, compared to 61% nationally.
Statewide four supersectors gained jobs in December. Trade, Transportation and Utilities saw the largest jobs gain (up 1,500), followed by Other Services (up 1,300), Leisure and Hospitality (up 1,200), and Government (up 300).
Supersectors losing jobs in December included Education and Health Services (down 1,600), Manufacturing (down 1,200), Information (down 500), Financial Activities (down 400), Construction (down 200), and Mining and Logging (down 100).
