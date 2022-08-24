MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth has announced its first set of candidate forums for the upcoming election season.
The forums are an opportunity for voters to hear from area candidates for the state Legislature on issues important to the community.
The Senate District 18 forum between Democrat Nick Frentz and Republican Mark Wright will be Oct. 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Room 245.
The House District 18A forum between Republican Susan Akland and Democrat Jeff Brand will be Oct. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. at South Central College, Heritage Hall.
The House District 18B forum between Democrat Luke Frederick and Republican Dar Vosburg will be Oct. 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Centennial Student Union, Room 255, at Minnesota State University.
No registration is needed to attend. Additional forums will be announced.
