MANKATO — A new website brings together resources from several organizations in the region for its integrated, all-encompassing platform.
Greater Mankato Growth's recently launched Greatermankato.com, connecting GMG with its business units and Regional Economic Development Alliance, along with members and stakeholders, area residents and visitors.
"We’re excited to launch our new integrated website that provides a collective destination to easily access information related to our business units and the Greater Mankato Region in one place,” Jessica Beyer, president and CEO of GMG, stated in a press release.
The site provides an opportunity for unique visitors and tourists to acquire knowledge on the destination’s assets with a strategic connection to content that supports resident recruitment, community services, business growth and development resources, according to the release.
Featured sections include:
• "Stay and Enjoy" features destination attractions and assets for visitors and residents. The section also highlights information about food and dining, outdoor adventure, arts and culture, nightlife and entertainment, events, shopping and accommodations.
• "Living Here" provides information for people considering relocation to area, such as a job board feature and listings for housing, child care and medical providers.
• "Invest & Grow" offers resources for businesses considering expansion as well as information about what is impacting businesses at the local, state and federal level.
• "Membership Resources" provides information about programs, events and benefits available to GMG members.
GMG is comprised of four business units: Greater Mankato Growth, the regional chamber of commerce and economic development organization; Visit Mankato, the local destination marketing organization; City Center Partnership, a downtown development organization; and GreenSeam, which focuses on the region’s agribusiness assets.
