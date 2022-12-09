NORTH MANKATO — Greater Mankato Growth will be holding a legislative forum with local lawmakers Tuesday in North Mankato.
The event is 7:30-9 a.m. at the South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive.
The panel is set to include DFLers Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato; Rep. Luke Frederick, of Mankato; and Rep.-elect Jeff Brand, of St. Peter. Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, also has been invited.
The forum is $25 for members and $40 for non-members. People can register online at GMG’s website.
The forum comes ahead of an upcoming legislative session in which Democrats have control of the House, Senate and the governor’s office.
The panel will discuss their priorities for the upcoming budgeting session and hear from GMG about their goals. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
