MANKATO — After bringing a “green wave” to traffic signals on Highway 169 in St. Peter last summer, state transportation workers are looking to do the same on Highways 22 and 169 in Mankato starting next week.
Semaphore timing will be adjusted along Highway 22 — the three semaphores on the southeast side of Mankato and four more on the northeast end — with the aim of creating a wave of green lights for people traveling the speed limit. A similar effort is planned for the Highway 169 semaphores at Lind Street and Webster Avenue, while also coordinating them with the signal lights controlling the Highway 169 ramps at the Belgrade Avenue interchange.
While the changes should make for fewer stops for drivers, motorists who regularly travel those routes and have become accustomed to the signal timing will need to ready themselves for the new scenario, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“Motorists will need to pay closer attention at the signals, as the timing and sequencing may not be what they are used to,” said district traffic engineer Scott Thompson.
Traffic engineers chose the week of Dec. 9 because they want the newly programmed systems to function well even under the higher traffic volumes on Highway 22 during the Christmas shopping season.
Drivers making a left turn at certain intersections may find that the green left-turn arrow appears at a different time in the cycle, Thompson warned. The times of day when the flashing yellow arrow is used also will be updated to best fit the various traffic volumes throughout the day.
The “green wave” that MnDOT strives for can be disrupted by pedestrians pushing crosswalk buttons and by emergency vehicles overriding signal timing. But when the adjustments are finalized, MnDOT expects motorists to generally experience fewer stops when driving the speed limit, which also means reductions in fuel consumed, vehicle emissions and wear and tear on vehicles.
National studies have indicated that improved traffic signal timing can reduce traffic delay by 15-40% and cut travel times by up to 25%, leading to a benefit to cost ratio that can exceed 50:1, according to MnDOT, which found similar results following the St. Peter signal retiming effort in June.
