Secondary students in Mankato and Cleveland soon will grow their own vegetables.
Grants and donations are funding the construction of greenhouses this summer at East High School and Cleveland Public School.
The new greenhouses will support new agriculture programs at both schools, which was reinstated two years ago after a several-decade hiatus in Mankato and was launched this year in Cleveland.
East High School student and Mankato FFA chapter co-president Olivia Sieberg has taken all of the newly offered classes at her school.
“These are all fantastic classes, don't get me wrong, but it felt like something is missing.” she said. “We need more hands-on learning.”
The greenhouse will help provide those hands-on opportunities, Sieberg said at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.
“This greenhouse will be a place where students want to get lost in and keep learning,” she said. “This greenhouse will open up the doors to new opportunities for students and help them be able to look more into the world of agriculture and the amazing careers that are possible to achieve."
Sieberg and other speakers thanked the over 20 organizations and businesses helping Mankato's greenhouse come to fruition.
Donors are funding the estimated $200,000 cost. Other supporters are providing free construction services.
Someday students from across the district will use the greenhouse or eat some of the produce grown inside, said Kim Mueller, the district's career and college readiness coordinator.
Initial users will be high school students taking agriculture classes as well as potentially FFA club members. Once the greenhouse is up and running the district will look to expand with opportunities for other students to use the space, Mueller said.
Agriculture teacher Ethan Dado said the agriculture program has grown from 40 students its first year to over 400 registered for classes next year.
In both Mankato and Cleveland, some of the plants will grow without soil and some will be served in school cafeterias.
Both districts will try hydroponics and aeroponics, which grow plants using liquid nutrients. Both also plan to use some of the produce in school lunches.
Outside Cleveland Public School the greenhouse is expected to rise in August, said agriculture teacher Kelly Susa, who is spearheading the effort.
Several classes and FFA members will use the new structure beginning in the fall. Every Cleveland eighth grader will spend some time in the greenhouse in their intro to agriculture class. High school students also will use it if they take agriculture electives and her foods class will use the vegetables in their recipes.
Cleveland's greenhouse is being funded predominately by a $87,000 grant from the South Central Service Cooperative using state funds set aside for rural career and technical education program. A grant from the Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca Counties Statewide Health Improvement Partnership is funding the hydroponic and aeroponic systems. The school district is paying to install utilities and some other remaining costs.
The schools will join several in the region that have greenhouses used by classes and FFA clubs, including St. Peter, Waseca and New Ulm high schools.
GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler said demand is high for graduates ready to work in agriculture-related careers. At Tuesday's ceremony he called Mankato's next greenhouse a “big asset” that will help grow those needed workers.
“This new greenhouse is key to unlocking the potential of our youth and our region,” Ziegler said.
