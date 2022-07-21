MANKATO — Agriculture leaders from around the area gathered at the Dog Pound at ISG Field Thursday as speakers highlighted key topics in the industry, and one common theme that stood out among speakers was attracting and retaining talent in the industry.
GreenSeam Program Manager Garrett Lieffring said the theme is especially relevant as the industry deals with the impacts of staffing shortages.
“Food and ag has long been experiencing this workforce shortage, and so it’s an opportunity to network and learn from others what’s worked for them, what have been some of the challenges and opportunities and how can we take that and move forward in a positive direction?” he said.
Lieffring said GreenSeam has launched different events like ‘Celebration of Ag’ that relate to global workforce opportunities in an effort to bring together business and community leaders to talk about how they can work together to support the workforce.
Thursday’s event dove specifically into how agriculture is present in each level of education.
Speakers included farm representatives, students, professionals at the high school and college level and more.
Mankato West High School senior Brynn Bohlke said it’s important to learn about agriculture while considering career options because it’s involved in a broad range of fields.
“Agriculture has a lot to offer. Agriculture is quite literally everywhere. Everything you use in everyday life is from agriculture. So by being able to give these students, these kids the experience of agriculture, you’re opening them up to a whole new world they might not have even known about,” she said.
Megan Roberts, the executive director of the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence, said it’s important to expose students to agriculture, food and national resource careers early and often.
“We know within the field of agriculture that there will be a large number of openings happening in the next ten years, and we know that we don’t have enough students currently in the pipeline to fill all of those openings,” she said.
Representatives from Christensen Farms were also at the event Thursday.
Last year, the farm donated money to Mankato Area Public Schools to help them expand their agriculture education.
Communications Manager Amber Portner said it’s important to grow agriculture opportunities through schools no matter where you are.
“Whether you are in the rural area, like New Ulm and Sleepy Eye or if you’re in the more urban Twin Cities, metropolitan areas, there is such a gap in what people know and or don’t know about where their food comes from, that being us the farmers, and so how do you bridge that gap from a young age on,” she said.
The farm also brought two pigs with them, and for every question asked about agriculture, donated a pound of pork to South Central MN Food Recovery.
