The Free Press
MANKATO — GreenSeam has launched a program aimed at connecting small food and agricultural business in the region to technical services for attracting non-U.S. citizens as job candidates.
Through its Global Workforce Program, GreenSeam is offering up to $3,000 for the cost of legal fees and human resources consulting fees for qualifying businesses seeking international talent.
If a business has 500 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, any affiliation with Region Nine counties (Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan) and any connection to food or agriculture, they may qualify for support.
Financial support includes two fully paid 45-minute sessions with GreenSeam’s human resources expert and immigration attorney partners, valued at $1,000. For any additional sessions, GreenSeam will cover 25% of fees incurred, up to $2,000.
GreenSeam’s 2023 State of Ag Survey identified a shortage of talent as the primary inhibitor of business growth in food and ag industries, and this program was developed in response.
Applications will be accepted through September on a first come, first served basis.
Apply at: greenseam.org/mbffa-global-workforce-program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.