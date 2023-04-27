NEW ULM — GreenSeam is hosting events at Schells Brewery in New Ulm on May 9, including a tour of the brewery.
There is no cost to attend but the tour is limited to the first 60 people who register. RSVP by May 2 at: greenseam.org/knowthegreenseam-schellsbrewery.
The event is from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. and includes business presentations from 2:45-3:45 by AMPI, Nuvera and MVTL. The tour is followed by a reception and networking from 4:45-5:30 p.m.
GreenSeam, part of Greater Mankato Growth, aims to promote, attract and grow agribusiness in southern Minnesota.
