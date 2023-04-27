Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Dakota and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Pierce and Washington Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and Stearns Counties. .Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers. Rivers have mostly crested across the area and will continue to gradually fall through next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 802.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Thursday was 802.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 798.8 feet next Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 801.7 feet on 05/30/2019. &&