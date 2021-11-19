MANKATO — Adapting to climate change, making the region an agricultural epicenter, carbon capture and other topics will be featured at the 38th annual GreenSeam Rural Forum.
"Xtremes: From Farm to Main Street," is the theme of the forum, which is 4:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
Tickets can be purchased on GreenSeam’s website, greenseam.org/forum21 at $50 per person ($65 after Nov. 20). Registration closes Wednesday.
Attendees include public leaders, producers, manufacturers, educators, researchers, and more.
Speakers include:
• Heidi Roop, University of Minnesota Extension specialist: Climate change, adaptation, impacts and communication.
• Bruce Rastetter, Summit Agricultural Group: Carbon capture solutions.
• Nicole Koziolek and Baleigh Peterson, Minnesota FFA: Opportunities in ag.
• Congressman Collin Peterson: Policy panel.
• Bill Northey, under secretary of agriculture for Farm Production and Conservation: Policy panel.
• Gary Koch, GreenSeam chairman
• Sam Ziegler, GreenSeam director/president
GreenSeam is a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth and promotes and works to attract agribusiness to the region.
