MANKATO — Adapting to climate change, making the region an agricultural epicenter, carbon capture and other topics will be featured at the 38th annual GreenSeam Rural Forum.

"Xtremes: From Farm to Main Street," is the theme of the forum, which is 4:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.

Tickets can be purchased on GreenSeam’s website, greenseam.org/forum21 at $50 per person ($65 after Nov. 20). Registration closes Wednesday.

Attendees include public leaders, producers, manufacturers, educators, researchers, and more.

Speakers include:

• Heidi Roop, University of Minnesota Extension specialist: Climate change, adaptation, impacts and communication.

• Bruce Rastetter, Summit Agricultural Group: Carbon capture solutions.

• Nicole Koziolek and Baleigh Peterson, Minnesota FFA: Opportunities in ag.

• Congressman Collin Peterson: Policy panel.

• Bill Northey, under secretary of agriculture for Farm Production and Conservation: Policy panel.

• Gary Koch, GreenSeam chairman

• Sam Ziegler, GreenSeam director/president

GreenSeam is a business unit of Greater Mankato Growth and promotes and works to attract agribusiness to the region.

