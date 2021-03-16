MANKATO — GreenSeam, the Mankato-based agribusiness advocacy group, is looking for state support to expand its work across southern Minnesota.
GreenSeam and Greater Mankato Growth officials are seeking $200,000 over the next two years from the Minnesota Legislature to help fund more support for agricultural interests in the region and state.
"Legislators we've talked to in rural Minnesota are seeing the value of the gap we're filling," said Sam Ziegler, director of GreenSeam.
The proposed money would be used as part of the organization's ongoing five-year plan to support ag-related businesses, programs and community outreach.
GreenSeam requested a similar amount of money in 2019, but lawmakers only approved $75,000 of the group's $200,000 proposal. Yet Ziegler is confident about GreenSeam's request this year as the organization has more projects to tout this time around.
Since 2019, GreenSeam has helped Mankato Area Public Schools add a high school agricultural program. The advocacy group assisted Minnesota State University in adding to several ag-related programs, as well as helped South Central College secure funding to expand its ag program offerings.
Ziegler said GreenSeam also provided the city of Waseca some last-minute support to seal negotiations with ConAgra for the area's new Birds Eye food-processing plant.
Those efforts are drawing legislative attention, according to Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
"We see it as part of the state's role to partner with different industries and agriculture's a big one," Frentz said.
He is sponsoring GreenSeam and Greater Mankato Growth's request in the Senate along with Republican Sen. Rich Draheim, of Madison Lake, while Democratic Reps. Todd Lippert, of Northfield, and Luke Frederick, of Mankato, are working with Republican Rep. Susan Akland, of St. Peter, to sponsor the bill in the House.
House lawmakers already have passed the bill through for inclusion in a larger agricultural bill, while a Senate agricultural committee is expected to discuss Frentz and Draheim's proposal Wednesday.
The Legislature is looking for ways to expand its economic development support in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Frentz said a request like GreenSeam's is a way to assist Minnesota's economic recovery from the damages brought on by the virus.
"We want this to be a part of how we come back even stronger this year and next year, although the original funding for GreenSeam predates the pandemic," Frentz said.
Ziegler said lawmakers also have asked whether GreenSeam can provide similar help for other regions across the state, not just southern Minnesota. While Ziegler noted GreenSeam doesn't quite have the resources to expand outside the southern part of the state, the group is willing to help entrepreneurs and agricultural interests where it can.
"GreenSeam doesn't have a hard border," Ziegler said. "We're at the state's ag epicenter. It doesn't mean we're the only (agricultural area). I'd be glad to help a company succeed and a community succeed wherever we can."
