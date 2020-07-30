MANKATO — Agriculture has been battered by low commodity prices and pandemic-related economic pain, but GreenSeam Director Sam Ziegler said there's still plenty to celebrate.
On Tuesday GreenSeam will sponsor "Ag Makes the World Go ‘Round in 2020" at Franklin Rogers Park.
"Even though 2020 has been challenging, we want to take the time to celebrate that agriculture hasn't slowed down. It's still driving the economy and providing food and fuel."
GreenSeam, a division of Greater Mankato Growth, works to help existing agribusinesses in the region and attract new ones.
The event, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be held in the spacious outdoor area of Franklin Rogers ballpark because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a beautiful facility that the city of Mankato has graciously allowed us to use. What better place to celebrate a little bit of summer," Ziegler said of the baseball field that is home to the MoonDogs.
Because of the pandemic, people must register for the event online and face masks are encouraged.
Ziegler said the event will start off with comments from some GreenSeam board members, volunteers and investors, and a representative from the state Department of Agriculture. Starting at 1:30 p.m. there will be time for networking and visiting booths.
GreenSeam is financially supported by a group of agribusiness companies and received some state assistance.
"The investors are organizations and businesses that rely on ag," Ziegler said.
He said GreenSeam focuses on helping grow and retain the ag businesses already in the region. "And we focus on attracting and creating new businesses, telling them if they are going to start a rural business, here's a cluster that's strong in ag and you should consider this as your home."
Ziegler said a key to helping someone who has an idea for an ag-related business is to provide them with mentors.
"We help connect people with ideas to resources that are in the area. A lot of the businesses here started with an idea and they're still here today."
Ziegler said the area also has made progress in growing the number of potential employees in agribusiness.
"The talent component has been awesome." He said South Central College created a Center of Agriculture, Mankato Area Public Schools added a full-time ag teacher for the first time in 20 years and Minnesota State University has added an agriculture major and minor program.
"All those components are things we've engaged in and been a partner in."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.