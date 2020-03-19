Area grocery stores are continuing efforts to adapt their operations in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.
Hy-Vee Inc. has issued a temporary ban on bringing shopping bags into its stores. Effective Friday, customers will no longer be allowed to bring in reusable bags.
Using Hy-Vee bags will make it easier for employees to monitor their stores' cleanliness and thus help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a statement from the company said.
Hy-Vee has begun installing temporary window panels at its checkout stations. The panel is to provide an additional layer of protection for both employees and customers.
Family Fresh Market in St. Peter is setting aside specific shopping times twice per week for store guests most at risk of contracting coronavirus. To avoid crowded conditions, older adults, pregnant women and immuno-compromised individuals may shop during reserved hours 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Mankato's Cub Food and Hy-Vee Food stores also offer special shopping hours to accommodate people whose health would be highly compromised if they contracted COVID-19. Cub Food stores have established 6-7 a.m. as a time when senior citizens, people with serious health issues, and responders and health care professionals can shop. Hy-Vee stores are providing the service 7-8 a.m. to pregnant women as well as senior citizens and people with serious health issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.