MANKATO — Some Mankato grocery stores are offering special shopping hours to accommodate people whose health would be highly compromised if they contracted the coronavirus.
Cub Food stores, at 1200 S. Riverfront Drive and 1800 Madison Ave., have established 6-7 a.m. daily as a time when senior citizens and people with serious health issues do not have to share the aisles with the general public. Cub also will allow first responders and health care professionals to shop during the early morning hours.
Hy-Vee Food stores, at 410 S. Riverfront Drive and 2010 Adams St., also are offering the special shopping hour between 7-8 a.m. daily.
Cub is requesting other customers refrain from entering stores until after 7 a.m. The Riverfront Drive location is open 24 hours and the Madison Avenue store closes at 10 p.m.
Mankato Hy-Vee stores have shortened their hours and will close at 8 p.m. during the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.