MANKATO — Steps are being taken to prepare for the sale of the Our Lady of Good Counsel campus by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, but there’s no word yet on the buyer.
The Mankato City Council has approved a preliminary plat for the property, and a final plat has been filed with the city. The new plat will allow for the eastern portion of the property to be sold to Loyola Catholic School, which operates its pre-K through high school classes on the site.
The portion being purchased by the Catholic schools system covers about 50 acres — essentially the land east of Good Counsel Drive and east of an imaginary extension of the drive to the southern boundary of the property, according to Mark Konz, associate director of planning for the city, speaking at the last meeting of the Planning Commission.
The only exception is a small portion, less than two acres in size.
“It is and will remain a cemetery area for School Sisters of Notre Dame,” Konz said.
The western part of the campus, totaling more than 55 acres, was put on the market by the congregation of Roman Catholic sisters last year. The sale is part of a plan by the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province to divest itself of property to eliminate the burdens of property management while generating revenue for its educational mission and to provide care for the increasingly elderly sisters.
SSND revealed in March that many of the elderly sisters would be moving to Benedictine Living Community, a large apartment complex for seniors on the western edge of Shakopee. About 25 sisters are planning to stay in the immediate Mankato area even after the Good Counsel campus, which SSND founded 110 years ago, is sold.
A real estate listing last year sought a buyer willing to pay $10.6 million for the expansive parcel of forested and landscaped land in the heart of Mankato, 154 residential units, a small gymnasium, a library, a conference center, several historic brick buildings, art studios and a Romanesque chapel featuring 60 stained-glass windows.
The listing has been pulled from real estate websites, suggesting a sale is pending, but the provincial headquarters isn’t discussing who the potential buyer is or what the redevelopment plan might be.
“We are still in negotiation with a potential developer, but no agreement has been signed yet,” said Trudy Hamilton, director of communications at the St. Louis-based headquarters.
Residential development is considered the most likely outcome, and Konz emphasized that any development proposal will have to come back to the City Council for review, assuming it’s not an institutional use like the current one. And if the proposed redevelopment is more intensive than the current zoning for the non-Loyola portion of the property — parcels range from R1 and R2 residential classifications to office/residential — a more extensive land use amendment process would be needed, including requirements such as traffic studies.
“And the council, obviously, would have to make the final approval,” Konz said.
