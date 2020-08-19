MANKATO — A group of young women is asking marginalized community members to share their stories of discrimination. The six social justice advocates hope the stories will bring awareness and healing.
“Through storytelling, we can begin to heal, transform, and cultivate a safe, welcoming, inclusive, equitable, and accessible society for all,” their mission statement says.
Calling themselves the Mankato Area Voices for Racial Equity, the 20-somethings are focusing on education and the criminal justice system.
Those are the “most broken systems,” said Ruwayda Omar, a 2015 East High School grad. “Those systems were never made for Black and brown people to thrive. They were made for white people.”
They recently launched a website and social media pages asking Black, brown, gay and other marginalized people to share about times they have been mistreated and neglected within their schools or by law enforcement or the courts systems in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
They will post the accounts anonymously on their website.
The idea came from Claire Winzenburg, a 2012 West High School graduate turned teacher who said she was inspired by similar initiatives she saw as part of the #MeToo movement.
“I know there's so many unheard stories in Mankato, specifically in regards to existing in Mankato as a person of color or being part of any marginalized community, ” she said. “We need a platform for those stories to be heard.”
She posted the idea on social media, and Anisa Omar, Brianna Jensen, Dahsol Lee, Katie Kujawa all agreed to help her champion the effort, along with Ruwayda Omar.
It's a diverse group of advocates, all of whom are products of Mankato high schools.
Some of the group members have their own experiences they believe were the product of bias, such as being suspended from school as young as in the third grade and being pulled over four times by the same police officer with no citations issued.
They all worry community officials are not doing enough to address discrimination and inequality.
“We sweep all of the problems under the rug here and try to pretend they don't exist,” Kujawa said.
“The Minnesota Nice thing is very prevalent here,” Anisa Omar said. “People say, 'We don't have those issues. We do diversity training. We can't be racist.'”
They point to a School District statement in July acknowledging “a racist video” made by a student as a recent example of district officials minimizing the issue. Anisa said she shared concern about multiple students' racist social media posts and the district only publicly acknowledged one.
“How many times do we have to let you know our pain and our struggle before you understand?” Anisa said.
The group hopes the survey helps people who have faced discrimination realize they are not alone and everyone else recognize it is still routinely occurring in the region.
“Amplifying the voices of those marginalized and those most impacted in Mankato is our main goal,” Anisa Omar said.
“As a town I think it's time we finally have this hard conversation,” Kujawa said.
The young advocates said they also hope the stories lead the community to push for accountability to the public officials who are failing to act.
“There is dramatic change that needs to be made, but I feel like no one is going to change till we hear these horrifying stories,” Ruwayda Omar said.
Submissions will be posted on the Mankato Area Voices for Racial Equity website. Its leaders say they plan to publish the vast majority of submissions they receive, though they might ask for evidence to support some claims.
After lengthy discussion, the group decided it will publish all stories anonymously because they suspect many people would be too fearful of retaliation to share honest experiences with their names attached.
People also can opt to share a story just with the Mankato Area Voices for Racial Equity members and not the public at large if they need help coping with a traumatic experience or seeking justice.
The group is working to develop a list of resources, ranging from counselors to attorneys, to which to refer any participants who ask for help.
The young women want any teen or adult to feel welcome to share about a time they felt marginalized.
“No story is too small or not important enough,” Jensen said. “Everyone deserves to have their voices heard.”
To submit a story or find more information go to https://mavre.carrd.co or follow @mankatoareavoices on Facebook or Instagram. Interested participants who don't have Internet access or need translation help can call 507-201-9647.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.