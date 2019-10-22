An area group that helps advance the careers and wages of girls and women of color has received a $93,517 grant from the state.
The Southwest Minnesota Private Industry Council’s Women in Skilled Employment Project assists girls and women in several area counties, including the nine counties in and around Mankato.
The WISE project helps clients obtain academic credit, industry-recognized credentials, marketable skills, on-the-job training and employment in nontraditional occupations.
The grant was part of $1.4 million awarded around the state by the Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED received about $3.6 million in funding requests.
This funding supports programs statewide that serve women from eligible populations make greater progress in the workplace.
