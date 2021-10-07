MANKATO — A group home employee allegedly stole $600 from a resident with developmental disabilities.
Ashraf Abdiqani Osman, 27, of Mankato, was charged with felony financial card fraud and gross misdemeanor theft Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Three unauthorized ATM withdrawals of $200 each from the bank account of a vulnerable adult who resides at a Mankato group home were discovered in July. An investigator obtained surveillance video at the locations of two of the withdrawals and another group home employee recognized Osman.
Osman had access to the resident's debit card and had in his possession instructions from the resident's bank on how to change a debit card personal identification number.
