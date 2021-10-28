MONTGOMERY — A man was found dead in a pond in Montgomery Wednesday evening.
A resident on 14th Street NE saw a person in a pond around 7 p.m., according to a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office news release. Rescue teams pulled the man from the water but he was dead.
He was identified as Alex Matthew Pettman, age 49, who lived at the nearby Sunrise Farms group home.
Pettman's body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.
