KASOTA — Murderous writings were found in a young man's room after he sneaked out of a rural Kasota group home and accosted a neighbor with a knife, charges say.
Albert Daniel Ervin Quiram, 21, was charged with felony counts of robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the court complaint and Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department call logs:
A resident on 243rd Street reported a suspicious man on her property around 11:45 p.m. Friday. The man, whom she later identified as Quiram, asked if she had seen a dog and then asked to come inside to use her phone. The woman did not let him in and Quiram left.
Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday a male resident of the same property spotted Quiram outside his shed and Quiram asked for a ride into town.
The resident called 911 and Quiram pulled out a knife. Quiram held the knife over his head and demanded the resident give him his cellphone. The resident refused and Quiram tried to strike the resident with the knife but missed.
The resident said Quiram charged at him again but ran away when he did not back down.
The resident chased Quiram across farm fields until sheriff's deputies arrived and detained him.
At one point during the chase Quiram reportedly turned around, raised the knife and came at his follower. Quiram again ran when the resident said he did not back down.
A knife was found in a field where the resident said Quiram dropped it as deputies arrived.
Quiram took deputies to his residence on 243nd Street, where he said he sneaked out of a window. The residence is an adult group home, according to state records.
A worker searched Quiram's room and found night vision goggles, brass knuckles and documents indicating Quiram wanted to murder someone.
After he was taken to jail, Quiram told an officer he went out twice looking for a phone. When he encountered the man Saturday, Quiram admitted he displayed a knife and wanted the man's phone.
Quiram has two prior assault convictions and is on probation for a 2018 threats conviction in Cottonwood County.
