MANKATO — Area fundraisers and drives have been organized to help Twin Cities residents recently impacted by vandalism surrounding the death of George Floyd on May 25.
“It's a common thing for my friends and I to do, to find ways to give back,” said Tony Hauk, whose relief benefit began last week as a private appeal to friends and associates.
Hauk knows people who live in affected Twin Cities neighborhoods. He knows many have been struggling and left without places to shop for groceries or other necessities because neighorhood businesses were set afire by vandals during riots.
“They've been so hard hit. We have the ability to access the things they need.”
Hauk's group of friends started out planning a private fundraiser; however, donations started pouring in from the area and, in some instances, from out of state.
“We intended to raise about $1,000, but by Tuesday, the total was $5,500,” Hauk said.
“That might sound like a lot, but on our first run, everything we brought up to a neighborhood was gone in a few minutes.”
The group since has established a GoFundMe page to handle donations.
Emily Baumann-Flitter, of Mankato, is a Facebook friend and big supporter of Hauk's efforts.
“On May 31, he posted that he was looking to put together a care package to take to Minneapolis. He raised around $800 in less than two hours and by 10 p.m. he had raised around $2,000.”
Baumann-Flitter, a salon professional, has not been working during the pandemic. Her husband, Jeremy, is a major in the Minnesota National Guard. He's in Minneapolis, dealing with logistics and communications. They have four kids at home.
“I decided the one thing I can do now is donate,” she said.
Mankato West grads Sydney Malone and Derek Frentz have organized a separate pop-up drive across the street from Mankato's YMCA. By Thursday afternoon, the fundraising duo had collected about $600 as well as 20 boxes of diapers, wipes and 15 cases of non-perishable food items.
"We also got lots of hair care products, which is what people are requesting," Malone said.
The Mankato Pop-Up Donation and Supply Drive continues 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 1400 S. Riverfront Drive. Donations may be dropped off at a green tent that's been set up in a parking lot.
Items accepted include personal hygiene supplies including culturally appropriate hair care products (coconut oils, shampoos and conditioners); baby food, bottles, formula and diapers, especially larger sizes and Pull-ups.
Other needed items include toilet paper, paper towels, pain relief medicine, non-perishable food items, bottled water, sanitizers, face masks and cleaning supplies.
Malone and Frentz plan to distribute the donations to several neighborhoods including West Broadway, Lowry Avenue, Penn Avenue and Lake Street.
"It's been so rewarding to see the way people in our community have been willing to step up to help others."
