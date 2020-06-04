Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.