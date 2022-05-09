MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools get $14.7 million in state funding for special education programs, but they need to use an additional $8 million from their general budget to cover special education costs.
On Monday, several groups called on the state Legislature to fully fund special education costs to lessen the burden on local property taxpayers who have to cover the added costs.
"We're here to encourage the Legislature to pay their debt in full," said Cathy Nathan of the Rochester School Board.
She and others noted that the state requires schools provide full special education support to every student who needs it, but has never fully funded the cost of doing so.
Nathan said requiring local taxpayers to cover the shortfall ends up hurting all students because there is less funding left for other education needs.
The St. Peter school district must come up with $1.9 million to cover its local share for special education. Some other area schools' shortfalls in state funding: New Ulm $2.9 million, Waseca $2 million, Lake Crystal just under $1 million and Nicollet $245,000.
The groups urged the Legislature to use $822 million of the state surplus to fully fund special education for all districts in the state. While that would be a one-time payment they encouraged the state to make it a regular part of state funding to schools in the future.
Rural leaders said requiring local taxpayers to cover the gap in state funding is a big burden.
Michael Funk, superintendent in Albert Lea, said their taxpayers have stepped up to pay levies to cover special education costs. But he said many districts with higher special education costs and lower property tax bases are hurt the most.
"I believe in a quality education for each individual student. I believe if there is a mandate, funding should follow it," Funk said.
St. Paul Supt. Joe Gothard said taxpayers in his district have to come up with $51.5 million to cover shortfalls in state special education funding. And he said the district has to spend another $25 million for language costs in a district where there are 127 different languages spoken.
Gothard noted that hospitals and treatment centers can turn down people who are having a crisis, but the schools take care of every student who comes to them, no matter what their needs.
Monday's event in St. Paul was held by the St. Peter-based Minnesota School Boards Association and eight other education groups, special education advocates and superintendents.
