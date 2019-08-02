MADELIA — Donations are pouring in to support the family of the 11-year-old Madelia boy who drowned in the Blue Earth River last weekend.
The La Plaza Fiesta restaurant in Madelia, local churches, the Rapidan Dam Store and A GoFundMe page have all collected money following the tragedy.
The GoFundMe, started to cover the family’s costs to send Denilson Fidel Funes De Leon to Guatemala for burial, generated more than $2,000 in donations as of Friday afternoon.
Additionally, La Plaza Fiesta owner Krystal Hernandez said she put out a water jug for donations after Madelia residents kept coming in asking about how to help the family.
“When it happened, everyone felt it. We’re just all one community and we want to help,” said Hernandez, whose restaurant along with multiple businesses burned in 2016 and then rebuilt in downtown Madelia.
Hernandez knows the boy’s extended family. She’s directing people to GoFundMe but will also keep collecting and delivering donations made at her restaurant and grocery store to the family.
Search crews recovered the boy's body Monday after the river swept him away Saturday evening near the Rapidan Dam Campground. His family was at the campground for the day.
Hernandez said she thought the boy had recently moved to Madelia from elsewhere in the state. She said so far the collection has raised hundreds of dollars as a rough estimate, going by how full the jug is.
“People have been coming in, not even to eat or buy anything, just to put money out there,” she said.
The Rapidan Dam Store raised about a couple of hundred dollars for the boy Sunday alone. Jenny Barnes, who owns the store with her family, said customers kept coming in that day wanting to help.
“After it happened, so many people came in and wanted to donate,” she said.
Emergency crews bought the family food while she waited for news. The restaurant also made snacks and beverages available to the family the next day, knowing what an ordeal they were going through.
Barnes said the family received the donations Monday, expressing their gratitude at the support.
“We all got hugs,” she said. “They showed their appreciation.”
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/denilson-funes-de-leon.
