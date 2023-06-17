Roger Huffman and his first cousin once removed, Elaine Oman, have been partners in researching the family history for years.
They grew up hearing about an ancestor, Peter A. Lentz, his service in the U.S. Civil War and death shortly after the war at age 33.
It’s not likely they ever imagined having the opportunity to attend his funeral.
Lentz was buried shortly after his death in 1865. Huffman manages Lentz’s Find-A-Grave website and was contacted by Julie Schrader, who was seeking the location of graves of soldiers from the Civil War in Blue Earth County.
“When she saw the grave marker was broken, she suggested that I apply for a new one from the VA (Veterans Association),” Huffman writes. He was familiar with the process, having helped his mother-in-law apply for one in Pittsburgh. Huffman lives in Philadelphia.
Working with The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW), 1st Lt. Peter A. Lentz will have his new headstone dedicated during a ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Cemetery in Mankato. Huffman plans to attend.
Also to be honored with a new headstone in a separate ceremony is Corp. James Poole, who is also buried in Glenwood Cemetery. This commemoration is a common practice for SUVCW, with the help locally of Schrader, the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial and the Anthony Wayne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
“There are current 8,500-plus Civil War veterans buried in Minnesota who are registered in the Sons of Union Veterans National Database,” according to Jim Johnson of the Wisconsin Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. “There are thousands more we are working to ‘discover.’”
The SUVCW is the legal successor of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), which is the largest Union Civil War veterans’ organization, according to information from Johnson. They cooperate in honoring all those who have patriotically served the U.S. in any war.
“The Order participates with other organizations in the proper observance of Memorial Day (May 30th), which was established by the GAR in 1868, seeks out and marks the graves of Civil War veterans; observes the care and upkeep of Civil War Memorials and brings any failure to do so to the attention of the proper authorities,” their documents state.
Monday’s ceremony at Glenwood Cemetery is open to veterans, those with an interest in Civil War history and the general public. Wearing Civil War attire is encouraged. The family has requested that the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial folks assist SUVCW with the ceremony.
Lentz was originally buried in Old Pioneer Cemetery. When it was abandoned, his son, Albert, had him moved to Glenwood, according to Schrader’s research. Born in 1848, Lentz served with the 1st Minnesota Cavalry during the Civil War.
At the end of his service and after returning home, he contracted an intestinal disease and died shortly thereafter. He left a wife and five children.
Huffman said he had always been led to believe that Lentz was engaged in the Battle of Lookout Mountain. When he discovered his service in the 1st Minnesota Mounted Rangers, however, he realized he couldn’t have been involved at Lookout Mountain.
“I’d like to discover that he was actually stationed at Chattanooga, which, of course, is the base of Lookout Mountain,” he wrote.
“This highlighted the importance of researching the family stories for the element of truth and discovering where it wasn’t quite passed down correctly.”
Although she was able to find descendants of Lentz, Schrader said she has been unable to find any descendants of Poole.
Many organizations come together to successfully complete such an undertaking. Huffman and Schrader worked with Gary Mace at Glenwood Cemetery; Dale Van Thuyne at Cemetery Services LLC; Tom Miller with Monuments by Miller; and Woodland Hills, who allowed the stone to be delivered and stored over the winter.
The Anthony Wayne Chapter of the DAR donated funds. The SUVCW joined in through Schrader’s efforts on a Blue Earth County Civil War veterans database.
“When Julie told us the Boy in Blue wanted to dedicate two monuments at Glenwood we were all excited,” Huffman said. “But since we don’t live in the Mankato area, it took a little coordination to find a date and time that would work.”
Not only did they find the date and time, but Huffman and his family also found that Peter’s brothers, Michael and Peter Richard, had also served in the Union Army. He was unfamiliar with them because Michael died while in service and Peter Richard moved to California, he said.
In another bit of new family news, Schrader had asked Huffman about Charles Veigel, who married Peter’s sister, Susan.
“I had not realized that Charles served with Peter and that appears to be how Charles married into the family,” Huffman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.