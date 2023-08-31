Over a decade ago, Nicole Griensewic was tasked with reshaping Region 9, the seven-county economic development commission, which was searching for direction. She sensed it might take some time.
Now, Griensewic says Region 9 is doing it right. She credits the organization’s partnerships with federal officials and funding, along with growing partnerships with state and local leaders. And it was the complicated funding package and innovative project design along U.S. Hwy 169 between Mankato and St. Peter that Griensewic says highlighted these partnerships and Region 9’s place.
“That’s when things really turned for Region 9,” she said.
Thursday, Griensewic smiled broadly as several officials from the National Association of Development Organizations (NADO) visited Mankato and praised the growing local partnerships. And Griensewic, the Region 9 executive director, in turn praised the efforts of local leaders and innovative projects.
Looking over the garden plots at the Blue Earth County Community Farm, managed by the Living Earth Center, Griensewic acknowledged that Region 9’s role in bringing local, state and federal organizations and funding together continues to work well.
“This is a great example of boots on the ground,” she said. “This has kind of come full circle for me.”
Region 9 staff joined six NADO visitors, state USDA Rural Development Director Colleen Landkammer, and local nonprofit and business innovators as Living Earth Center executive director Laura Marsala Peterson linked it all together.
“There is something that happens when people come together,” Marsala Peterson said.
That was the goal of Griensewic and NADO Deputy Executive Director Laurie Thompson. She and several fellow NADO staffers, most from their Washington, D.C. office, had been in the Twin Cities for a conference. But with several new staff members, some who hadn’t been to the Midwest before, Thompson knew what rural Minnesota stop they’d take in — Mankato.
Thompson leads the research side of NADO, which represents many of the over 500 regional development organizations in the country. And she calls Region 9 and Griensewic’s leadership and innovation among the best.
“They’re just so ahead of the rest,” Thompson said, citing Region 9’s venture into climate change issues and its sustainability and active living emphasis. “Nicole’s leadership is great. She’s the best.”
Landkammer joined others at the morning Living Earth stop, along with RNDC Local Foods consultant Anne Ganey and Sabri Fair, Region 9’s environment and sustainability planner. Fair addressed the growing food insecurity in the Greater Mankato area and the need to diversify food options and make land accessible for new immigrants.
“We’re not really feeding ourselves,” Fair said, adding that far too many processed foods become the primary option for many. And with land options limited and expensive, many are unable to garden or find familiar foods of their cultures.
“Providing them with the space and infrastructure so that they can grow their own foods is really important,” Fair stressed.
Region 9 also connects emerging farmers with programs and potential funding to get started, Fair added.
Peterson noted that Region 9’s mission in looking at food insecurity issues mirrors that of the founders of what has come to be the Living Earth Center, which also manages the Good Counsel community gardens.
“It (the Living Earth Center) is a growing nonprofit of the School Sisters of Notre Dame foundation to provide access to land and bringing people together to find common ground,” Peterson said.
“I think the community gardens are essential to the vitality and health of our community.”
Peterson, who joined the Living Earth Center in 2017, said they’ve partnered the past three years with Blue Earth County and its Indian Lake Road garden south of Mankato.
Besides a morning stop at the Living Earth Center, the delegation included discussions on workforce development issues and working with the federal Economic Development Administration.
But it was the tour which caught many of the NADO officials’ eyes and interest. Late afternoon tours included stops at Key City Bikes and the Wine Cafe, which received a revolving loan fund from Region 9 to expand its “Wine Cat” off-sale side.
Griensewic applauded Dinsmore and Green, who purchased the Wine Cafe just as the COVID pandemic hit, as well as the Capitol Room in St. Peter.
Key City Bike’s reuse and recycle efforts, restoring bikes, also fit in nicely to the day’s message. And the nonprofit organization’s growth over the years often mirrors that of other small nonprofits, according to shop manager Brian Gosewisch.
“For years and years, we used to be all volunteers,” he told the delegation. “We kind of came up with a plan where we had to hire someone.”
Gosewisch noted the organization often works with underserved populations, donating many bikes and each spring running a “kids bike program” in which “40 bikes went out.”
Region 9 officials will team up with other bike enthusiasts for the Southern Minnesota Active Transportation Summit on Sept. 29-30. The Friday session will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Central Services Co-op in North Mankato. Saturday’s session will go from 9 a.m. to noon at 10 Civic Center Plaza in Mankato.
