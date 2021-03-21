MANKATO —While spending his childhood years in an Ethiopian refugee camp, Duoth “Thomas” Liem, a native of South Sudan, attended Sunday school classes led by Michael Gatkek.
“In those years, South Sudan was not peaceful — the war started and everything was in chaos,” said Gatkek, who along with Liem, is a member of the Nuer ethnic group native to the region.
“Duoth was one of my Sunday school children as a young man when I introduced the church of the Nazarene to the Sudanese,” he said. “I got to watch him grow and see how he’s working to serve God.”
The experience in the refugee camp and those Sunday school classes had a profound impact on the trajectory of Liem’s life. He joined the Church of the Nazarene, a Protestant denomination that came to prominence in the early 20th century, in 1996 before moving to the U.S. in 2004.
On Sunday, Liem was officially recognized as the new lead pastor for New Changing Life Church of the Nazarene, Mankato’s first and only South Sudanese and Ethiopian congregation of its kind in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
“That’s why I’m here today,” Gatkek said. “To encourage him and do whatever we can to help support him and his calling. Seeing him growing in his life, that is my joy.”
The new church, which primarily holds services in the Nuer language, has a growing congregation of about 50 people, although attendance was much higher Sunday to commemorate the event.
While living in Seattle, Liem became involved with a church there and became a licensed minister when his family joined him in the U.S. In 2020, he and his wife and child relocated to Mankato, where he got a job at the Conagra plant in North Mankato, formerly Angie’s, the homegrown popcorn company.
When he moved to Minnesota, Liem reached out to Steve Hoffman, the Prairie Lakes district superintendent for the Church of the Nazarene, who is based in Fergus Falls and oversees about 80 churches in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
“Duoth Liem was working with a church in Washington and was interested in starting a Sudanese congregation here and he was a part of the Church of the Nazarene,” Hoffman said. “We were very happy to work with him in the beginning stages of that.”
While initially expecting to be placed in a church in the Twin Cities, Liem told Hoffman about the large South Sudanese community in Mankato estimated at over 2,000 people.
“He said, ‘You’ll be the first Church of the Nazarene in Mankato,’” Liem said.
For the remainder of 2020, Liem led services in his house for about 15-20 members. When he reached out to local churches to see if they could share the space for a new congregation, Ben Unseth, pastor at Resurrection Lutheran Church, offered their building for the new church. Their first service here was in January.
“They walked in here and all of a sudden, they had twice as many people,” Unseth said. “It’s a great partnership. He (Liem) and I hang out a few days a week. I’ve been helping him with the technology in the building and we just get to sit and talk. We get a long really good."
Church elder Bol Luan, a lay pastor for 20 years, said that prior to Liem’s arrival, there were few options for the South Sudanese community.
“When I came here (to Mankato), I never went to any church; I just prayed at home,” Luan said. “Now we have a church, we have members, and people are still coming to join us. This is our backbone.”
David Chuol, another member of the new congregation, said Unseth and other members of Resurrection Lutheran Church are making them feel right at home in the new location.
“It’s wonderful,” Luan said. “The church has been so welcoming even though we aren’t the same denomination. They accept us as children of God.”
That feeling is mutual, said Pat McGregor, a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church who came to the afternoon service to welcome the new congregation to the new space.
“When the Sudanese church first started coming here, they invited us to come to their services. But their services are done in their native tongue,” McGregor said. “Today they have an English-speaking pastor, who was their original representative; it’s a good opportunity for us to come and get better acquainted.”
Liem’s dream is for his congregation to have a building of its own. He and other church elders are considering an after-school church camp doubling as a place for kids to get help with their schoolwork as an alternative to getting into trouble.
“We have a lot of Sudanese who are in jail or (die) from suicide,” Liem said. “We want to figure out why and to reach those kids.”
Liem said he was pleased to see so many children in attendance Sunday.
“He’s very active,” Luan said. “He uses a small car three to 10 times to pick up the children to bring here and them back.”
Luan said the school would also have a cultural component as well for kids to stay connected to their Nuer roots and language.
“We need to teach our Nuer language and culture to young people because our churches will belong to the young people,” Luan said. “Especially for young kids who were born here, it’s like two nations are living in the same house. They have the American culture, the parents still have the traditions from back home, and when they speak, they do not understand each other so we want to target that.”
