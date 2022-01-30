On its face, ice fishing probably doesn’t make a lot of sense to most people.
Buying and lugging a lot of gear — including a traditional wood ice house or canvas shelter — onto a frigid, windswept lake and staring down a small hole in hopes a fish will swim by isn’t really a rational endeavor.
But this is Minnesota, it’s bitter cold and we don’t always act rationally.
Besides, ice fishing is fun. No, really.
First off, there’s a certain thrill to a sport where you hang a couple of ice picks attached to a length of rope around your neck so that if you fall through the ice you can claw your way out. Tennis just doesn’t have that kind of adrenaline rush.
Southern states like to tout the golf tournaments they host in the winter. In Minnesota, we have the world’s largest ice fishing tournament, where 10,000 anglers spread out on a lake near Brainerd for an afternoon of fishing.
I’ve been to it a couple of times but didn’t see any galleries of fans moving around the ice anglers whispering, “Look at the deft jigging action that guy has.”
Still, it has a celebratory atmosphere where everyone cheers on anglers who catch any size fish and run it to the tent to be weighed.
My wife and I used to do some ice fishing but hadn’t in recent years. Recently we got the itch to take it up again, a way to get out of the house and into the outdoors a little more often.
Our decision was good for the local economy: new ice shelter tent, rods and reels, propane Buddy heater, sled, assorted jigs and ice auger.
Every hobby I’ve ever taken up unfurls in the same way. Buy a few things to get started without breaking the bank. But you soon keep finding more and more items you really, really should have. The little plastic minnow bucket was fine, but there’s a handy-dandy battery-operated bubbler to keep the little fathead minnows happy. How could I not get that?
There’s all manner of electronics, tackle, heated vests, heated socks, and if the ice picks don’t give you a sense of security, there’s a $199 “float coat” — an insulated jacket that doubles as a floatation device if you go through the ice.
Our first outing wasn’t necessarily smooth. The new ice auger, which attaches to a cordless drill, had a defective steel spike that kept the auger from pulling into the ice. A return trip from Madison Lake to the store in Mankato and a replacement auger later, we were back on the ice. The auger worked like a charm, chewing through the ice quickly — a big improvement over the old hand-turned one I used years ago.
The pop-up ice shelter tent is meant to go up quickly, a pull on the roof, then popping out the four walls. After some initial puzzling, we figured out how to get the tent up easily. When it came time to take it down, it wouldn’t fold up into a nice small roll to go back in its bag. Instead, the fiberglass poles stuck out keeping the tent sprawled out flat. (Turned out the walls have to go in first, roof last.)
After wrestling with it in the cold, I simply loaded the sled up with gear, grabbed the tent by the edge and dragged it toward shore, the wind catching it like a big kite, Rose trying not to laugh too hard watching me. I imagine the neighboring anglers enjoyed the rubes out fishing.
A thought flashed through my mind that I could make a movie: “Grumpy Old Man.”
The later excursions have been more relaxing.
It’s nice to catch enough crappies, bluegills, pike or walleye to have a meal or two. But even an afternoon or early evening in a warm tent watching the lights on a Vexilar fish locator flash is a better way to pass time than sitting in the house watching TV — fish or no fish.
Tim Krohn
