NEW ULM — Minnesota National Guard is building new facilities that will add new capabilities that support south-central Minnesota Army National Guard units. A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for 11 a.m. Thursday at 125th Field Artillery Battalion headquarters in New Ulm.
A new field maintenance shop should be ready for use in the spring. When completed, the shop's increase in maintenance bays and parking areas will allow guard units more space for equipment training, according to a news release from the Guard.
The second phase of the building project, slated for 2025, is a new readiness center adjacent to the field maintenance shop. The center will provide the 125th Field Artillery Battalion with more classrooms and a larger drill floor. Its handicap-accessible bathrooms, the release said, will make the center a better space for community events.
"We have been working collaboratively with the City of New Ulm for years in the process to acquire the land and construct not only the future armory, but the maintenance facility as well," Department of Military Affairs Executive Director Don Kerr said in a statement.
