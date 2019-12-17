MANKATO — A Litchfield woman allegedly used a Mankato vulnerable adult’s money to pay bills.
Jill M. Schut, 57, was charged with a felony for financial exploitation Monday in Blue Earth County.
Schut was responsible for paying a vulnerable adult’s rent for an assisted-living facility in Mankato. The adult was set to be evicted due to about $2,427 in owed rent when the investigation began.
Schut told a Mankato detective she unexpectedly lost her job in June, used the adult’s money to cover bills, but intended to pay it back, according to a criminal complaint. She reportedly took about $1,757 over the course of five months.
Additional money was taken out between January and May when the adult lived in North Mankato. Schut has since paid back $2,000 to cover the money taken out between January and September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.