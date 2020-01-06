MANKATO — She's skinny and a little banged up, but Guinness, the 7-month-old chocolate Lab missing since Dec. 30, has been found and is safe.
Corey Oachs, one of Guinness' owners, said this morning that three workers at Vetter Stone saw her roaming around the quarry and were able to lure her to safety with food.
As of 11 a.m., Oachs and his wife, Briana, were at the vet with Guinness getting her checked out and treated for some deep cuts.
Guinness ran off after the car he was riding in was involved in a rollover crash. After getting her children out of the car and ensuring their safety, Briana Oachs looked for Guinness but the dog had run away.
Friends and animal lovers launched a search by driving down back roads, flying drones and hanging "lost dog" posters, but Guinness didn't turn up. Until today.
This story will be updated.
