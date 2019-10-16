The Free Press
MANKATO — A felon is accused of hitting and threatening an acquaintance with a gun outside a Mankato hotel. A gun and methamphetamine allegedly were found in the suspect’s room.
Timothy Lamont Ayers, 49, of Mankato, was charged with seven felonies Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. The charges include assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, drug sales and gun possession after a felony conviction.
A man called police to the Riverside Suites on West Lind Court early Tuesday morning and reported Ayers assaulted him in the parking lot. The man said Ayers was upset about money and pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at him, according to a court complaint.
Ayers pointed the gun and threatened to “put a bullet right through him,” the complainant said. Ayers then allegedly hit the man in the face; the complainant said he wasn’t sure if he was hit by the gun or Ayers’ hand.
A police officer observed the man had a swollen eyelid.
A witness gave a similar account of the incident, adding that Ayers also threatened to “shoot up the house.”
Officers obtained a warrant to search Ayers’ hotel room and allegedly found a gun, bullets, drugs and digital scales. The gun’s serial number had been partially filed off. Multiple bags of methamphetamine weighed a collective 33 grams, the charges allege.
