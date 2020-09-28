MANKATO — A felon who pointed a gun at multiple people downtown last winter was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Micah Glen Morson, 24, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and gun possession after a felony conviction in July and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Morson pointed a gun at passersby outside the Mankato Place mall the early morning of Feb. 23, according to a court complaint. Morson has multiple prior convictions and was not allowed to have a gun.

Morson was sentenced to 10 years on the gun charge and a concurrent seven years on the assault charge. He was given credit for 218 days already spent in jail.

