MANKATO — A felon who pointed a gun at multiple people downtown last winter was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Micah Glen Morson, 24, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and gun possession after a felony conviction in July and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Morson pointed a gun at passersby outside the Mankato Place mall the early morning of Feb. 23, according to a court complaint. Morson has multiple prior convictions and was not allowed to have a gun.
Morson was sentenced to 10 years on the gun charge and a concurrent seven years on the assault charge. He was given credit for 218 days already spent in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.