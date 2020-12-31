MANKATO — A man who allegedly pointed a gun at two people in a vehicle in Mankato has been charged with felonies. Another man who reportedly also showed a gun has not been charged.
An argument between two men reportedly precipitated the incident Tuesday morning on Stadium Road. A man and a woman reported they were in a car when another car pulled up and two men got out and threatened them, according to a court complaint.
Ty'Shawn Taveon Te'Von Bryant, 21, of Mankato, allegedly pulled out a tan semi-automatic handgun and waived it around. The men returned to their vehicle, where the other man reportedly showed a different gun.
Bryant told a Mankato police officer he stopped after the occupants of the other vehicle flagged him down. They got into an argument and Bryant said he pulled out his gun after he saw the other driver had a gun between his seat and center console.
Bryant has a permit to carry a gun, and he claimed he had the gun out as he backed away but he denied pointing it at anyone. He denied that his passenger ever had a gun, the court complaint says.
Two guns, one of which was loaded, were found in Bryant's vehicle. Ammunition and marijuana also allegedly was found.
Bryant was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court with two counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon.
