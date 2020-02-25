WASECA — A standoff between a Waseca man and police Monday started after the man reportedly fired his gun twice in his home.
David Huff, 39, was allegedly using methamphetamine before the incident, according to a release from the Waseca Police Department.
Police responded to reports of gunshots at 514 Seventh Ave. SE at 6:26 p.m., leading to a standoff lasting nearly five hours.
A person in the house at the time told police Huff was hallucinating after days of meth usage. The individual left the house during the standoff.
The standoff ended at 11:22 p.m. after police negotiated Huff’s surrender.
Officers used a search warrant and found firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine and other controlled substances in the house.
Huff remained in custody Tuesday at Waseca County jail pending criminal charges.
