ST. PETER — Investigators are seeking the public's help solving an unusual burglary in rural St. Peter in early April.
A commercial space was broken into. Firearms and numerous bottles of liquor were taken, Nicollet County Sheriff investigator Aaron Petersen said. No further details are being released.
Anyone who has knowledge of the burglary or knows of someone who has recently come into possession of a large quantity of alcohol is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 507-931-1570.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.