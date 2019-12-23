MANKATO — Mankato police had little information about a person who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The person showed up at the Mankato hospital Saturday with a gunshot wound, but police had been unable to interview the injured person as of Monday morning. Police did not give an age or gender for the person.
A police spokesman said they do not believe the wound was life threatening and the investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.