An Amboy man who fired a gun above two people he blamed for the death of his dog was sentenced to three years in prison.
Joshua William Dwyer, 31, was sentenced for felony assault with a dangerous weapon Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
In September 2019 Dwyer pointed a gun at two people and demanded they dig a grave for his dog, according to a court complaint.
A man and a woman told authorities they had been staying with Dwyer until he got upset and kicked them out. The dog followed them as they walked away and was hit by a vehicle.
After he told them to dig the grave for the dog, Dwyer reportedly fired two shots over their heads, threatened to kill the man and told then to dig two more holes 6 feet deep.
Dwyer pleaded guilty to one charge in August and nine other charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to 36 months in prison with credit for 29 days already served.
