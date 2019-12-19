FAIRMONT — State Rep. Bob Gunther is not seeking re-election next year.
The Republican from Fairmont, who has served 13 terms in the Minnesota Legislature, said in a statement Thursday he was announcing his retirement to give others time to consider running.
"I'd like to thank the citizens in House District 23A for their support over the years and for the opportunity to represent their interests in St. Paul," Gunther said. "It has truly been an honor and a privilege, but after nearly 25 years of being in the political arena, I am ready to spend more time with my family.”
He was first elected in a special session in 1995 and serves as the Republican lead for the House jobs and economic development finance committee. He previously chaired that committee, along with the Greater Minnesota Economic and Workforce Development Policy Committee, and the Legacy Funding Finance Committee. He also was an assistant minority and assistant majority leader.
His district includes parts of Watonwan, Martin, Faribault and Jackson counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.