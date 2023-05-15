ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College officials recently announced that $228 million in new gifts and pledges were brought in during Show the World, the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in the college’s history.
The announcement was made Friday during the annual Celebration of Philanthropy.
Funds raised were used for major capital projects, endowed professorships and chairs, scholarships, as well as other initiatives focused on the academic and student experience and educational outcomes.
“You see the future in our students,” President Rebecca Bergman told an audience of more than 400 Gustavus donors, according to a press release from the college. “You believe in the excellence of our faculty and the stability of our management. And you want Gustavus to flourish, now and well into the future."
Show the World launched publicly in September 2019. Campaigns have funded major capital projects on campus, including the $70 million expansion of Nobel Hall completed in 2020, and the 72,000 square-foot expansion of Lund Center athletics complex, which opened in May 2022.
Other major gifts supported new initiatives in areas such as nursing education, student-faculty research, career development, and student counseling. Eight new endowed professorships and chairs have been created during the campaign.
Overall, the campaign has raised more than $46 million for current and endowed scholarships.
