Over the past five decades, Gustavus Adolphus’ arboretum has grown to a 125-acre green space that features a dozen formal gardens, public trails through three Minnesota biomes — deciduous woods, coniferous forest and tall-grass prairie — and an interpretive center. The wetlands on the grounds include ponds with an established ecosystem.
Since 2011, Scott Moeller has served as its executive director. He’s been able to witness the increasing popularity of the green space, as well as the diversity of its plant and animal species.
“I want more people to know the Arb is open to the public,” Moeller said.
The first trees there were planted on 13 acres by a dedicated group of volunteers with a small budget. After receiving approval from college trustees in 1973, ecology-minded supporters purchased slender saplings for pennies from a local Soil and Water Conservation District.
For a few years, the odds appeared to favor the competing tall weeds over the tiny trees in a race to establish roots in the soil, according to a recent Gustavus Quarterly interview with Harriet Mason, the first coordinator for the arboretum’s interpretive center.
Mason’s husband, Charles, was a Gustavus biology professor. He served as the first director for the campus space originally named for Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus. The arboretum changed its name to a generic moniker in 2021 to avoid an association with Linnaeus’ racism.
Today people refer to the space’s nickname when telling others about landmarks to visit in St. Peter. In 2015, an online poll designated the Arb as one of the best college arboretums in the nation.
Part of his job, Moeller said, is to make Gustavus students who live in the college’s dormitories aware they have a wonderful nature space to use as their backyard. On a chilly afternoon early this month, he and a student worker, Kathleen Grube, were walking the grounds and directing several fraternity and sorority members engaged in a spring landscaping project.
Grube regards the Arb as one of her classrooms. She plans to graduate in 2024 with degrees in environmental studies and geography.
“The arboretum is one of the reasons I chose to come to Gustavus,” she said.
During the landscaping project, Grube advised garden-gloved volunteers on where to dump loads of fresh mulch. While taking a breather to wait for wheelbarrows to again be filled, students took time to reflect on how to step away from their busy schedules and into the peaceful atmosphere of the arboretum.
New Delta Phi Omega member Emma Dickerson’s face was red and windburned from working outside on an April afternoon. However, she smiled while admitting she’s a novice gardener.
“We (sorority members) have to put in hours of community service. That’s how I heard about this one ... I’m happy to be outdoors.”
Floridian Javier Gratacos came to Gustavus Adolphus College for football. He discovered the Arb during a similar frat project his freshman year.
“I continue to keep coming here, to walk on the paths and enjoy nature.”
Other members of Tau Psi Omega “The Reds” mentioned arboretum amenities including hammocks where they can study while watching waterfowl land in nearby pools.
Other volunteers planted hundreds of daffodils last fall near the interpretive center. Moeller said the project was a preparatory effort for the arboretum’s 50th anniversary this year. Private and public events have been scheduled to mark the occasion.
April 22’s inclement weather forced musicians indoors for their concert honoring the arboretum. Gustavus Earth Day Bass Day featured several bass players in “A Murmur in the Trees” by American contemporary composer Eve Beglaran. Rolf Erdahl, a Gustavus assistant professor of music and a chamber musician who plays the double bass, helped organize the event.
Although the music was played indoors, the concert reflected a feeling of how music and life and nature are all connected, Erdahl said. “The piece is kind of a magical experience where the notes performed were suggested by natural markings on a piece of birch bark.”
Moeller said lots of music happens in the Arb, referring to the many graduation events, weddings and other parties that have been celebrated on its grounds.
He and his staff have been working on the Arb anniversary projects with campus archivists and personnel from other campus departments.
“This has been an interesting year,” Moeller said. “It’s the silver anniversary of the tornado and the 50th of the arboretum.”
In March 1998, many of the arboretum’s mature trees were uprooted by high winds generated during an unseasonably early tornado outbreak.
Donations from alumni helped reforest the space; it was their way of showing appreciation for having access to an arboretum while they were students. An overhead view of the campus in the fall reveals myriad colors in the canopy of a forest that touts more species and is healthier than the original.
