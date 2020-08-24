Mankato-area private colleges have been getting ready for this moment for months, but even the most intricate plans have required adjustments.
Gustavus Adolphus College announced a week ago that only freshmen and other first-time Gusties would be welcomed to campus next Sunday. Returning students will now wait until Sept. 25 to join the freshmen on the St. Peter campus, taking the first weeks of classes online.
“... We have made the difficult decision to begin the fall semester with only first-year students, new transfer students and a small number of returning students living on campus,” Gustavus President Rebecca Bergman wrote to students and staff. “All other students will complete the first three and a half weeks of classes in an online format while living away from campus.”
Gustavus, like many other schools, already has decided not to bring students back to campus after the Thanksgiving break, finishing the semester online.
At Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, the pandemic plan settled on early this summer is still the plan as students moved into their campus residence halls during the weekend with a combination of online and in-person teaching beginning this week. Bethany, however, announced recently that it has canceled homecoming festivities for 2020.
Both schools have avoided the mass move-in tradition, where hundreds of students and their families show up on a single day to haul wardrobes, furniture, electronics and other personal items into dorm rooms.
Bethany scheduled “drop-off days” from Aug. 7-10 for students to bring most of their possessions to residence halls with new students returning to stay Saturday and upperclassmen showing up on Monday.
At Gustavus, students continued to bring their stuff by appointment during the weekend, before heading back home, as part of a multi-day process aimed at spreading out the crowds.
“New students started dropping belongings off last weekend and it’s a rolling process up until the 30th, when orientation begins,” said JJ Akin, director of media relations at Gustavus. “We decided to stay away from one big move-in weekend for now to allow for social distancing.”
At Bethany, all students are set to start classes Tuesday, with many courses alternating between in-person learning and distance learning to allow students to be more widely separated within classrooms. Additional dining options, including outdoor seating, have been added for social distancing.
For Gustavus students, orientation begins for newcomers at the end of the month with classes beginning Sept. 2. Until Sept. 25, freshmen will be the only students with in-person classes and will largely have the campus to themselves. The decision to start the year without most sophomores, juniors and seniors was prompted by an upswing in COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, particularly among college-age Minnesotans.
Bergman acknowledged the decision to keep upperclassmen away for most of September would be disappointing, particularly with the college already set to switch to online classes between the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks: “And yet, our responsibility is first and foremost to take prudent steps to help secure the safety and well-being of all. Our community is strong. We can do this.”
Online forums Monday and Tuesday with Bergman and other Gustavus officials will offer students and their families to ask questions and learn more about the college’s decision-making process and future plans.
