ST. PETER — A married couple from St. Paul — both 1983 graduates of Gustavus Adolphus College — are giving the St. Peter college $2.65 million to support the campus Counseling Center.
The gift from Mark Henneman and Terri DeGiusti Henneman will help fund staffing and establish a $2.5 million endowment to ensure future services to students at a time of growing mental health challenges among college students across America, according to the announcement from Hannah Godbout, director of the Gustavus Counseling Center.
“Even before the pandemic, colleges and universities nationwide were recognizing that there was a mental health crisis presenting in the college-age population," Godbout said. "Students were showing up at counseling centers in unprecedented numbers. On our campus, this grew to over 30 percent of the student body last academic year."
The Gustavus Counseling Center offers individual therapy, support groups and other resources to students. During the current academic year, the center has had more than 2,300 appointments with more than 600 students.
With the Gustavus campus closed and students learning through online classes, the Counseling Center is continuing services through "Telemental Health" access and protocols, something the gift from the Hennemans will assist.
The Hennemans also have contributed to other organizations that help people overcome personal obstacles, including to the Union Gospel Mission in the Twin Cities.
“We like to give to organizations that build bridges, organizations that tear down barriers standing in the way of people becoming their best selves,” said Mark Henneman, chairman and CEO of Mairs & Power, a St. Paul investment firm. “With this opportunity to support the Counseling Center, we can be involved in something that helps take away barriers such as depression and anxiety, which can get in the way of students’ success.”
A nursing graduate, Terri Henneman said she came to realize that the Gustavus program’s emphasis on mind, body, and spirit was ahead of its time.
The college is also where the Hennemans met.
“Gustavus has such a special place in our hearts,” Terri Henneman said. “We’re so happy to give back to a place that means so much to us.”
