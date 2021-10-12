ST. PETER — After a board of trustees vote late last month, Gustavus Adolphus College has officially renamed its arboretum by removing a reference to Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus.
The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College also has removed a bust of Linnaeus, which will go into storage for now.
The move to drop Linnaeus' name comes after the scientific community re-examined his work in recent years in light of its contributions to scientific racist theories.
Linnaeus lived in the 1700s and is known as the "father of modern taxonomy" for his work in simplifying the process of scientifically naming and cataloging species. The botanist invented the naming system known as binomial nomenclature, or organizing species using two names: its genus and specific species title. Think homo sapiens or tyrannosaurus rex.
But Linnaeus also organized humans into four subspecies based on race and continent of origin, which formed the basis for scientific racist thought and ideas in the 19th and 20th centuries.
As discussions in systemic racism progressed in recent years, scientists have debated Linnaeus' influence on faulty scientific thought concerning race. As a result, students and faculty approached college officials in 2018 to change the former Linnaeus Arboretum's name.
"It was really a broader issue than just Gustavus," said Scott Anderson, chair of Gustavus Adolphus College Board of Trustees.
The board approved a working group late last year comprised of students, faculty and community members to explore the issue. The group regularly reported to the board, prompting a working group comprised of trustees to look at recommendations last summer.
Board members finally decided to remove Linnaeus' name and bust from the arboretum in late September.
"Part of it was to remove the Linnaeus controversy as a focal point for the arboretum, which is a beautiful natural spot on campus," Anderson said. "But then, sort of the next step — and this is ongoing — is how do we tell the full story of Linnaeus' work and influence?"
The board gave Gustavus Adolphus President Rebecca Bergman and senior officials authority to form another working group to explore how Gustavus will commemorate Linnaeus in the future. That will likely include what to do with Linnaeus' bust, which will be professionally cleaned and maintained in the meantime.
The arboretum was created in 1973 and named the Linnaeus Arboretum in 1988.
Colleges and universities across the U.S. have discussed renaming buildings and programs or removing monuments in recent years as historical figures' issues concerning race become known.
Minnesota State University officials discussed this past spring whether to remove a statue of Abraham Lincoln from the Centennial Student Union. Students and faculty brought up Lincoln's role in approving the hanging of 38 Dakota men in Mankato following the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, the largest mass hanging in U.S. history.
A working group recommended MSU do more to educate people on Lincoln's role in the hanging, but stopped short of supporting the statue's removal.
University of Minnesota regents took no action in 2019 on renaming several buildings that honored previous university administrators who played roles in campus segregation, but University officials signaled this summer they may create a renaming process for buildings after a few decades or so.
Anderson said he understands the arboretum name change could draw controversy, but it could also be a good learning opportunity.
"I think the reality is we'll probably talk more about Linnaeus and more people will know the full history of Linnaeus' work because of this," he said.
