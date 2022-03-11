The latest additions to the 1st Congressional District special election include a Gustavus Adolphus College graduate, a North Mankato resident and J.R. Ewing.
Butterfield native and Gustavus Adolphus College graduate Nels Pierson III, a state representative from Rochester, announced his candidacy Friday. Two other candidates filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State without making formal announcements — J.R. Ewing, who is from the Albert Lea area rather than Southfork Ranch in Texas, and Warren Lee Anderson of North Mankato, a retiree who spent many years working in Mankato retail.
Pierson
A Republican, Pierson has won four two-year terms in the Minnesota House representing a district stretching south and east of Rochester.
After growing up on a dairy farm in rural Butterfield, he attended college in St. Peter and is now a realtor and real estate developer in Rochester. In his press release, he highlighted that he’s lived in the western, central and eastern portions of the 1st Congressional District, which stretches across southern Minnesota from Wisconsin to South Dakota.
While several of the other Republicans in the race have pledged to be partisan warriors against Democrats in Washington, D.C., Pierson’s announcement portrayed him as pragmatic and solution-oriented.
“As a state legislator, I’ve worked in a collaborative way to pass the priorities of southern Minnesota. Similarly, as president of a construction company, I’ve worked with developers and builders to find solutions to get jobs done,” Pierson said in his announcement. “In helping people find solutions that last, I’ve made their priorities my priorities. ... I work to make government work for them and not against them.”
Pierson’s legislative Facebook page provides some evidence of a less partisan communication style than some of his Republican colleagues. It has multiple posts from last year criticizing some of the pandemic-related emergency orders issued by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz but also includes posts with information about how to avoid spreading the disease, COVID testing locations and where constituents could get vaccinated.
He highlighted his support for a $1.37 billion bonding package passed in October of 2020 despite the opposition of three-dozen Republican lawmakers, saying he disagreed with some provisions but believed the construction projects in the Rochester area and tax provisions to help farmers and small business owners made the legislation worthy of a yes vote.
Even his 2020 Christmas Eve message struck an inclusive tone: “The Pierson family wishes you a Merry Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanza, or any other holidays you may celebrate this season. May we find health, prosperity, and a return to calmer waters in 2021.”
Pierson and his wife Nicole have five children through birth and adoption.
Anderson
Anderson said he is unlike most of the others running in the Aug. 9 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth.
“I’m not a typical candidate,” Anderson said. “I’ve never done anything like this before, but I think I have something to offer.”
After working for many years for the Happy Dan’s convenience stores, mostly at the former location on Stadium Road near Minnesota State University, Anderson sold appliances for Lowe’s, retiring after that store closed.
He describes himself as “a fiscal conservative but liberal on social issues.”
Anderson’s decision to run as a Democrat comes in part from what he sees as dysfunction in the Republican Party.
“When all you can say is ‘no’ on everything, that doesn’t help,” he said. “You need to work together, work on compromises and work for the best of the country.”
Ewing
J.R. Ewing, who filed as a Republican, is not the fictional oil baron from Dallas, but it appears he’s in the fuel business. He cited as his home address a P.O. box in Glenville just outside of Albert Lea. Jeffrey Robert Ewing is listed by Linkedin as the general manager of POET, a Glenville biofuels plant that produces 42 million gallons of ethanol annually, according to the plant’s website.
In 2019, Ewing was one of dozens of ethanol plant managers who wrote a joint letter to then-President Donald Trump, asking him to intervene with his Environmental Protection Agency appointees to rein in the ethanol exemptions being provided to oil companies when blending vehicle fuels.
“Every new exemption is a threat to hundreds of thousands of jobs across the heartland,” the letter stated. “Make no mistake, the rural manufacturing that keeps our communities strong could soon vanish if unelected bureaucrats at the EPA continue to eliminate the market for biofuels. America would no longer be the world’s top producer and exporter of ethanol.”
The two-week filing period closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday. A May 24 special primary election will narrow the field to one candidate for each political party on the Aug. 9 ballot, and the winner on Aug. 9 will serve the final months of the current two-year term. A separate filing, primary and general election process will culminate on Nov. 8, and the winner of that election will be the 1st District’s member of Congress for two years beginning in January. Candidates can run in either election or both.
