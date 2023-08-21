A 19-year-old Gustavus Adolphus College hockey player from Little Canada died as the result of injuries she suffered when an SUV and a van crashed Sunday afternoon at an intersection in west-central Minnesota.
The three other Gusties in the SUV and the driver of the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision about 5 miles north of Montevideo, the State Patrol said.
Jori Lynn Jones, of Little Canada, died at the hospital in Montevideo, where she'd been transported after the crash at the intersection of Highways 40 and 29 in Chippewa County, the patrol said.
Jones, along with Kayla M. Bluhm, 20, of Chisago City, and Lily K. Mortenson, 19, of Champlin, were passengers in the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox their teammate Gianna Kate Gasparini, 19, of Lakeville, was driving east on Highway 40 Sunday. The SUV and a southbound 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Brandi Kay Rasmussen, 28, of Benson, both were approaching a four-way stop at 12:41 p.m. when the vehicles crashed, the patrol said.
Gasparini, Mortenson and Bluhm, were treated at the hospital in Montevideo. Rasmussen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Benson.
Road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor. Air bags were deployed in both vehicles and all their occupants were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
The report on the crash will take about three to four weeks to complete, a patrol spokesman said.
The four women in the SUV were freshmen last spring semester when their team won the NCAA Division III championship in March.
Jones was a backup goalie for the Gusties, playing in six games. Before enrolling at Gustavus, she had played high school hockey for Roseville.
Gasparini, Mortenson and Bluhm are forwards on the Gustavus team. When they were high school students, Gasparini played for Lakeville North, Mortenson for Benilde-St. Margaret and Bluhm for Chisago Lakes.
Mortenson, who set a team record for first-year players with 13 goals, scored the game-winner in double overtime against Plattsburgh State in the national semifinal win and had a goal and assist in the triple-overtime win against Amherst in the championship game.
Sports information Director C.J. Siewert said members of the hockey team have been told of Jones' death. Athletes from other teams who are on campus for fall practice also have been informed, he said.
Classes at Gustavus begin Sept. 5.
