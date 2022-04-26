ST. PETER — Kerrie Urosevich was once a 19-year-old volleyball player at Gustavus Adolphus College whose coach believed in the power of meditation. Her teen angst and skepticism at the time blocked her from fully understanding the importance of finding peace within.
Fast forward to a couple of decades later. Urosevich became a co-founder of Ceeds of Peace — a nonprofit based in Honolulu, Hawaii, focused on raising peacebuilding leaders by starting from within and exhuming outward — alongside her University of Hawaii colleague and now dear friend Maya Soetoro.
Fast forward yet another decade later, Urosevich’s journey comes full circle as the 1993 alumni returns to her alma mater Wednesday to present with Soetoro at the annual MAYDAY! Peace Conference.
The free and public event starts at 10 a.m. and opens with a presentation by Urosevich and Soetoro regarding the importance of courage, critical thinking, compassion, conflict resolution, commitment, collaboration and connection, otherwise known as the seven “ceeds” of peace.
Workshops begin later in the afternoon. The first one, led by Urosevich, will begin at 2:30 p.m. and focus on peacebuilding in education.
The second one, led by Soetoro, will begin at 3:30 p.m. and focus on climate justice and peacebuilding.
The third, and most important one, according to Urosevich, will begin at 7 p.m. and focus on how attendees can continue their activism long after the conference concludes and in the face of adversity.
“The mission of the MAYDAY! Peace Conference is for people to leave inspired to work for a more peaceful world,” she said.
Both the conference’s and Gustavus’ mission align closely with that of Ceeds of Peace, which is why Urosevich and Soetoro decided to collaborate with the college in hopes of not only creating more peaceful leaders through the event, but to expand the outreach of the nonprofit as well.
“This is a really good place from which to launch that ever-widening ripple,” Soetoro said about Gustavus. “We, in Hawaii, from Ceeds of Peace, want partners. We can obviously do a lot in our local communities, but if we’re going to see a big difference, we have to make meaningful partnerships, we have to have people who are willing to do this work all over.”
To have a place 3,857 miles away from Hawaii doing the work that Ceeds of Peace set out to do is extremely important and special, Soetoro said.
Although the MAYDAY! Peace Conference is a one-day event, the mission introduced and the work done during it will continue on.
“We invite everyone to be an ongoing part of our community and continue the work,” Soetoro said. “We definitely hope that there will be a future of shared endeavor and collaboration and we see this as a permanent thought partnership.”
For more information, go to: gustavus.edu/events/mayday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.