ST. PETER — One of six institutions in Minnesota to receive funding, Gustavus Adolphus College was granted $498,005 through the American Rescue Plan to support its humanities programs throughout 2022.
The St. Peter liberal arts college is one of two higher education institutions in the state to have been allotted money through a program run by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The other is St. Olaf, in Northfield, which, despite its higher enrollment, got less than half as much as Gustavus.
The COVID19-related grant is fairly large for a small college, said Gustavus Dean of Arts and Humanities Elizabeth Kubek, who led the proposal. The amount far exceeds that given to other state institutions, which include two art organizations in Minneapolis and the Ramsey County Historical Society.
According to a news release from the college, Gustavus initiatives to be supported by the money include:
- A one-week workshop for faculty to learn how to incorporate project-based learning into their curriculum and how to refine their syllabuses to meet enhanced general education requirements adopted in spring 2018.
- A pilot project for a Humanities Research Lab, which Kubek said will aim to provide students with rigorous one-on-one mentorship and discrete research tasks related to a professor’s research. The opportunity, modeled after work done in science labs, typically isn’t available to undergraduate humanities students.
- A faculty-student research initiative in which historical archives — written in Swedish — will be translated and examined to form a modern appraisal of the Gustavus founders’ intentions and subsequent actions. Money also will be used to gather Indigenous leaders and teachers for community education about the area's history.
- A podcast hosted by history professor Greg Kaster called “Learning for Life @ Gustavus,” which invites faculty experts to discuss their research and its relevance to current events.
Money will also go toward the salaries of five new tenured-track faculty and six student researchers working alongside humanities professors.
The grant program, called “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan,” came in response to financial woes for colleges nationwide that were afflicted by enrollment declines, state-funding shortfalls and costly campus closures.
While Gustavus avoided major reductions in humanities faculty seen elsewhere, Kubek said the money will have wide-ranging effects that support and advance existing research opportunities.
Given the nature of knowledge shared in courses such as history, literature and philosophy, Kubek said more robust funding ultimately improves how the Gustavus community learns about and discusses things that matter.
“With the humanities, I think people assume there is not much left to discover,” Kubek said. “But actually, humanities done right is a constant re-envisioning and sharing and getting to a broader audience a sense of what matters.”
Faculty are in the midst of planning how to spend the money within a certain timeframe, which will likely be calendar year 2022, Kubek said. She noted discussions about how to use funding within academia typically take multiple years, not a few months.
