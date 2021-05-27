ST. PETER — A New Orleans native with a doctorate from Cardinal Stritch University will be the inaugural vice president for equity and inclusion at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Doug Thompson, who is now associate dean of students at the University of St. Thomas' Dougherty Family College, will manage a staff charged with building a welcoming and supportive campus at Gustavus and leading the strategy to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and racial justice.
Prior to his four years at St. Thomas, Thompson served as the assistant dean for equity and inclusion at the University of West Florida and provided academic advising and student support services at Cardinal Stritch University.
