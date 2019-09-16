ST. PETER – Gustavus Adolphus College's 55th annual Nobel Conference features an international slate of seven experts who will discuss responses to climate change.
Conference Director Lisa Heldke said the presentations will focus on adaptations that, for example, provide ways to take carbon out the atmosphere.
The 2019 conference and last year's are deeply connected, she said.
Soil was the topic for the 2018 event. Increasing the amount of organic matter in dirt is one way to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas, since soil holds in carbon.
Tickets have sold out for the Sept. 24-25 on-campus event, “Climate Changed: Facing Our Future,” however, the public may attend free events scheduled in conjunction with the conference and most of the lectures will be live streamed as well as available online at a later date.
This year's keynote speakers are:
• Richard Alley, professor of geosciences at Pennsylvania State University, will focus on sudden changes in climate and the dynamics of polar ice sheets.
• Internationally-known writer Amitav Ghosh will discuss topics related to his book, "The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable."
• Gabriele Hegerl, a statistical climatologist at the University of Edinburgh, will talk about climate models and how they are used in scientists' projections about the future.
• Climatologist and geographer Mike Hulme's presentation will argue for an understanding that cultures' roles in changing climates.
• Climate engineer David Keith will discuss geoengineering as a way to capture atmospheric carbon dioxide.
• Social scientist Diana Liverman will address the climate risks faced by the most vulnerable populations on the planet.
• Arctic activist and author Sheila Watt-Cloutier will refer to her memoir during her presentation about climate change and the Inuit population in the Arctic. Watt-Cloutier's book "The Right to be Cold" is the current St. Peter Reads selection.
Heldke said the public may attend several free activities with climate change topics scheduled on the afternoon of the conference's first day.
Tickets are not required for several workshops that start 3:15 p.m. Sept. 24 and Gustavus' Linnaeus Arboretum will be open to anyone interested in free self-guided walks to view Minnesota's biomes.
Heldke, a professor of philosophy at Gustavus, said two art exhibits being displayed on campus have themes related to climate change.
Responses to climate change are not limited to the works of scientists, she said.
"We need to employ all domains of the humanities."
Schaeffer Gallery's "Mykitas Epoch: Fungal Expansion" within the Plastisphere" features works by C.V. Peterson, a 2017 Gustavus graduate. The public may attend an artist talk by Peterson 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24, scheduled during the exhibit's opening reception.
Hillstrom Museum of Art will have a 6 p.m. reception and extended hours Sept. 24 for its exhibit "Industry, Work, Society, and Travails in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection." The museum is located on campus in the C. Charles Jackson Campus Center.
A public event "Recitations and Meditations on the Earth" begins 8 p.m. Sept. 24 in Bjorling Recital Hall. Poets and musicians from the Gustavus community will recite and perform their own creations, in the spirit of allowing a space to meditate and reflect upon ways to emotionally respond to climate change.
